South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Invites Public Comment On Draft Approach to Spatial Management System

Minister Barbara Creecy invites public to comment on the Draft Approach to Spatial Management System Report for South Africa's Marine Planning Areas

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Ms Barbara Creecy, has on 23 August 2019, published in Government Notice No.1090 in Government Gazette No.42657 the Draft Approach to Spatial Management System Report for South Africa's Marine Planning Areas for public comment. The draft approach to spatial management system report has been developed in terms of the Marine Spatial Planning Act (Act No.16 of 2018).

Planning and management of human uses and interest in the ocean space, has often been pursued on a sectorial basis with little or no consideration on the impact of the sectors on each other. Marine Spatial Planning as one of the initiatives under Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy, offers an approach to improving the rational planning, management and governance of the South African ocean space and marine resources. This is an approach that mainly focuses on bringing key stakeholders from the public and private sectors as well as civil society organisations to collaborate in addressing national priority areas.

South Africa intends to develop Marine Area Plans for four Marine Areas. These Marine Area Plans will strategically allocate the spatial and temporal distribution of human activities to achieve ecological, economic and social objectives. They will guide planners and sectors in their decision-making to ensure future marine patterns of use are not only sustainable but are coordinated and maximize compatibility amongst sectors.

The main purpose of developing this draft approach to spatial management system report for South Africa's Marine Planning Areas, is to prescribe possible planning approaches for the facilitation of consistent Marine Area Plans.

The Minister invites any person or sector departments to submit written comments on draft approach to spatial management system within 30 days of the publication of the notice in the Government Gazette, to the following addresses:

