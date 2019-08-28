South Africa: Bridging Gaps - Gauteng's 'Twinning' Project Brings Hoërskool Bastion, Madiba Secondary Together

28 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

The Gauteng Department of Education has officially launched the twinning of Hoërskool Bastion and Madiba Secondary schools in Krugersdorp on Wednesday.

This, as the department continues with the twinning programme as part of its wider strategic framework and its "re-organisation of schools" strategy.

The objection of the programme is to improve pupils' outcomes and foster social cohesion. It is meant to nurture more holistic development by allowing cultural exchange and the sharing of expertise and resources across suburban and township schools.

"We are proud of the outcomes witnessed from the first phase of the twinning programme and grateful for the support received from the four pairs of schools, which opted for Section 17GB status during the pilot phase.

"Our greatest respect goes to our first pair of schools, Bovet Primary and Lyndhurst Primary School. We have witnessed improvements and the schools benefited from our partnership with Honeywell, which exposed their teachers to the aviation world in America," said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The programme is in place to also ensure that pupils are exposed to peers from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, improve equality of access to high-quality education, and strengthen the quality of education delivered compared to global best practice, the department said.

It has also developed an implementation plan to support schools during and after twinning to ensure the achievement of potential benefits. These benefits, among others, include the cultural exchange as pupils integrate, improved cultural awareness, the sharing of resources and resultant efficiency gains.

"It is important to note that, this programme offers opportunities to school governing bodies to rethink the opportunities for change embedded in the twinning, as the future is now to increase private partnership investment to the benefit of our schools," Lesufi said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

