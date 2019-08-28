Liberia: Five BYC II Players Named in Liberia Under-20 Provisional Wafu Squad

27 August 2019
The NEWS (Monrovia)

Five of Barrack young Controller II players have been included in Coach Christopher Wreh provisional squad to represent the country in the 2019 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

The U-20 National team Coach Christopher Wreh named Mehnpaine Dolo, Jestino Jackson, Christian Doe, Daniel Toe and Rufus Padmore in a provisional list of 31 players submitted to the LFA.

Liberia Under-20 will play Morocco next month in Dakar, Senegal.

The WAFU Nations Cup is an association football competition that is contested by representative teams in the sub region.

Full List of Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Emmanuel Deanneh (Nimba United), Reuben King (Nimba Kwado) and Abraham Bangura (Nimba FC)

Defenders: Josephus Martor (Nimba Kwado), Benjamin Doe (LISCR FC), David Paytoe (Freeport FC), Carlos Williams (Watanga FC), Madison Gaye (Muscat FC), Meanpahn Dolo (BYC-II), Ben Benianh (Nimba United), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain) and Christopher Nagbe (Small Town)

Midfielders: Rufus Padmore, Christian Doe and Daniel Toe (BYC-II); Edward Saliby, Markey Morgan and Maliki Kromah (LISCR FC); Barbu Kollie and Wilton Nenneh (Nimba United), Joseph Bounty (Monrovia Club Breweries), Dennis Shabba (Samira FC), Wurie Barry (Mighty Blue Angels), Varney Sando (LPRC Oilers) and Jill Blemah (Srimex FC).

Strikers: Jestino Jackson (BYC-II), Mark Yallah (Muscat FC), Mark Karlay (LISCR FC), Basil Sawyer (Pags FC), Justice Abakar (Monrovia Club Breweries) and Augustine Otu (LPRC Oilers)

Read the original article on NEWS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: NEWS

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.