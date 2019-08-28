Liberia: Five BYC II Players Named in Liberia Under-20 Provisional Wafu Squad

Five of Barrack young Controller II players have been included in Coach Christopher Wreh provisional squad to represent the country in the 2019 West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

The U-20 National team Coach Christopher Wreh named Mehnpaine Dolo, Jestino Jackson, Christian Doe, Daniel Toe and Rufus Padmore in a provisional list of 31 players submitted to the LFA.

Liberia Under-20 will play Morocco next month in Dakar, Senegal.

The WAFU Nations Cup is an association football competition that is contested by representative teams in the sub region.

Full List of Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Emmanuel Deanneh (Nimba United), Reuben King (Nimba Kwado) and Abraham Bangura (Nimba FC)

Defenders: Josephus Martor (Nimba Kwado), Benjamin Doe (LISCR FC), David Paytoe (Freeport FC), Carlos Williams (Watanga FC), Madison Gaye (Muscat FC), Meanpahn Dolo (BYC-II), Ben Benianh (Nimba United), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain) and Christopher Nagbe (Small Town)

Midfielders: Rufus Padmore, Christian Doe and Daniel Toe (BYC-II); Edward Saliby, Markey Morgan and Maliki Kromah (LISCR FC); Barbu Kollie and Wilton Nenneh (Nimba United), Joseph Bounty (Monrovia Club Breweries), Dennis Shabba (Samira FC), Wurie Barry (Mighty Blue Angels), Varney Sando (LPRC Oilers) and Jill Blemah (Srimex FC).

Strikers: Jestino Jackson (BYC-II), Mark Yallah (Muscat FC), Mark Karlay (LISCR FC), Basil Sawyer (Pags FC), Justice Abakar (Monrovia Club Breweries) and Augustine Otu (LPRC Oilers)