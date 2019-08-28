Namibia: Govt Rents Kombat Clinic for N$50k a Month

BUSINESSMAN Knowledge Katti has collected around N$2,1 million in over three years in rent from the government for a house which is used as a clinic at the rundown former mining town of Kombat.

The property is being rented out for N$50 000 per month to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Kombat, located between Grootfontein and Otavi in the Otjozondjupa region, was bought by Katti through his company Havana Investment for an undisclosed amount in 2015.

The Namibian has established that besides the small size of the house, there is also no formal agreement in place to support the rent. Furthermore, it appears that no treasury approval was sought for the transaction before it was implemented, neither was the attorney general's office consulted.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe confirmed the agreement in an interview with The Namibian last week.

"When Grove Namibia took over in 2015, the ministry was at the time operating from a two-roomed house. An arrangement was made that the ministry continues using the structure, but at this time there was no formal lease agreement.

"Then, there were letters exchanged between the ministry through the office of the executive director and the company Kombat Smart Village. In 2016, around November, an agreement was drafted, but by the look of things here, it was only signed by the company, and there is no signature from our ministry. This agreement states that the ministry will pay N$50 000 per month to rent the building," Nangombe stated.

The executive director could not explain why the agreement was not fully signed by both parties.

"I don't know why the agreement was not signed. I also do not know why it did not go through the attorney general's office, which is the doorway to all government agreements," Nangombe told The Namibian.

The clinic, which falls under the administrative control of Grootfontein, comprises a screening room, toilet/washroom, kitchen and an HIV rapid testing room, amongst others.

The executive director said the government is planning to build its own clinic soon.

"We are looking at building our own clinic. We have already identified a place called Nausomerau, where most of the people will have close access to the clinic. We are looking at working together with other entities to put up our own structure, even if it is just temporary," Nangombe said.

According to him, the property has two staff members, one registered nurse and an enrolled nurse.

The arrangement was entered into by former executive director Andreas Mwoombola, with agreement of the director of health in the region.

Nangombe took over from Mwoombola in July 2018 after the latter was suspended on July 2017 to allow for investigations into allegations of misconduct levelled against him.

After his suspension at health, Mwoombola was moved to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) as executive director.

He resigned on 28 February 2019.

Attorney general Albert Kawana said he is not aware of the existence of the arrangement.

"I do not know anything about this matter. But whatever was agreed on should not always be in black and white format. But the danger now comes if something goes wrong, then it means we cannot fight it in a court of law.

"But the ministry should know the usual process. If complications arise, then the finance ministry, particularly treasury, will have to be involved. It's the same with the ministry of works as well as the health ministry who will have to answer, so it does not always have to be my office," Kawana stated.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein questioned why the health ministry did not seek treasury approval for the rental arrangement.

"Not having a contract agreement in place is outside the law, and it is against the State Finance Act. They are supposed to seek approval from treasury as well, but by the look of things, they did not do so. But I will look into it," Schlettwein stressed.

Katti did not respond to questions sent to him by The Namibian.