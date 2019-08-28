Namibia: Gibeon Council's Property to Be Auctioned Off

THE Gibeon Village Council faces the imminent danger of nine of its vehicles being auctioned off after contractor Aldrin Brinkmann, trading as AB Construction, had defaulted on a N$3,5 million loan for which the council had acted as a guarantor.

A guarantor is anyone who promises to be responsible for the debt of a borrower. They make the promise to the lender, and if the borrower doesn't pay what is owed, the guarantor may be called on to pay, or the lender may repossess any of the guarantor's property listed as security for the debt.

The loan had been signed during the 2015/2016 financial year after council awarded AB Construction a N$9 million tender for the construction of the council new building. During that same period, council had also awarded the company a N$2,5 million project for upgrading the gravel road at the village to bitumen standard.

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) recently served council with a notice to auction off its vehicles comprising 2x Toyota Corollas, 2x Tata tippers, a Mazda sedan, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Tankwa, Hyundai Accent and Nissan NP 300 to recoup the small and medium enterprise (SME) contractor's debt.

A legal notice which the DBN had placed in The Namibian's edition of 8 August shows the council's vehicles are set to go under the hammer at an auction to be held at Gibeon on 30 August at 10h00.

DBN listed Aldrin Brinkmann as first execution debtor, Anna Brinkmann as second execution debtor, and council as third execution debtor.

The village council's chairperson, Anna Justine Garoës, on Thursday confirmed that council was served with a warrant of execution against its movable property, after the contractor had defaulted on his loan obligation.

She said former CEO Desire Theunissen had on behalf of council signed off a three-party agreement to guarantee the contractor's loan facility with the DBN.

However, the council chairperson was quick to reveal that there was no council resolution authorising the former CEO to guarantee the loan, describing the three-party loan facility agreement as "invalid and illegal".

Garoës explained that the Local Authority Act states that any contract entered into by a local authority council pursuant to a resolution shall be signed by the CEO, and co-signed in case of the village council by its chairperson.

According to her, no council member co-signed any guarantee agreement for the loan in question.

"It's a sad thing, but we are trying to save the council's vehicles from being auctioned off," she stated.

The politician said council had requested lawyers from the attorney general's office to lodge an application for rescission at the High Court against the warrant of execution in question.

"We want this warrant of execution against council's movable property to be rescinded" she stressed.

Garoës revealed that the DBN is still owed N$2,5 million by the SME contractor.

She hinted that council will take punitive measures against Theunissen for having improperly guaranteed the contractor's loan, and by doing so put the council's property at risk of being auctioned off due to an unpaid debt.

"For now, we focus on saving council's properties from being sold under the hammer," she stated.

According to her, the only movable property of council not under threat of being auctioned off is the fire truck.

Theunissen, who resigned in April 2018 from council and is now employed at the Rehoboth Town Council as public relations officer, on Thursday said during her tenure as council CEO, she had never signed off any agreement without council's consent.

"There was a full council meeting also attended by the contractor before the guarantee for the contractor's loan was signed off," she added.

Attempts to get comment from Albrin Brinkmann proved futile as his cellphone went to voice mail.