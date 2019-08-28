Somalia: Man Allegedly Behind Attack On Ex-Banadir Official Arrested in Mogadishu

Somali National Security and Intelligence Agency ( NISA) revealed it apprehended the main suspect behind the attack that led to the murder of former official at Banadir regional administration.

A former secretary at Banadir administration, Mohamed Amin Sheikh Elmi succumbed to injuries he sustained following an explosion that targeted his car on Sunday in Mogadishu.

In a post published on its official twitter account on Wednesday, NISA said it arrested a man believed to be behind the attack during an operation conducted at Yaqshid district in the capital.

NISA operatives submitted phones, batteries and other materials that were used by the suspect to facilitate the blast attack.

Security officials did not disclose the details of the suspect or the membership of the armed group but al-Shabaab claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Somali security forces backed by AU peacekeeping forces have intensified their operation against armed groups in Somalia.