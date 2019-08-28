Somalia: PM Inspects Military Base in Mogadishu

28 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire visited Gordon military base, where units of the armed forces are undergoing training courses.

The PM accompanied by the army chief thanked the trainers for their service and encouraged the soldiers to successfully complete the training to join the Armed Forces.

After completing the training, these troops will become part of the country's armed forces in the battlefield.

The prime minister said that the government forces are the hope of the nation, and to strengthen the gains already achieved in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The Somali government is working hard to build a strong national army to maintain security in the country, and the country's armed forces have been making significant gains in operations in southern and central Somalia.

