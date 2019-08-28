Somalia: Govt Denies It Voilated Ahlu Sunna Deal

28 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Interior, Federalism, and Reconciliation of the Somali government, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye who spoke to the media, denied that the federal government withdrew from an agreement with Ahlu Sunna.

Minister Sabriye said the Somali government is still respecting the agreement between the two sides.

He also stressed that the central government is striving to make Galmudug issue more inclusive.

The agreement was signed by Somali Minister of Interior, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye and Galmudug Chief cabinet, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir Ali Hassan.

