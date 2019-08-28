South Africa: Police Continues With Women's Month Celebrations

27 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Vuwani under the Thohoyandou Cluster partnered with the Department of Social Development at Munna Ndi Nnyi centre today, 27 August 2019 as part of Women's Month.

The purpose of the event was to empower women and encourage them to report any form of abuse.

The following stakeholders participated during the event:

* Department of Social Development

* SAPS

* Department of Agriculture

* Department of Health

* Department of Home Affairs and

* Ward 33 Municipal Councillor

1. The Station Communication officer, Captain Chipangana addressed the attendees on the following topics:

* Functions of the police

* The consequences of committing crime and fingerprints

* How and when to report cases

* Reporting of missing persons, no waiting period

* To report Domestic violence immediately

* Alcohol and drug abuse

2. The Department of Health addressed women about the following matters:

* Teenage pregnancy

* Encouraged women to visit gynaecologists regularly for their routine check-up

3. The Department of Home Affairs addressed the audience on the following:

* How and when to apply for ID and collection period

* Illegal Immigration

