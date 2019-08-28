Cameroon: TICAD 7 - Session Opens Today in Japan

From August 28 to 30, 2019 discussions will unfold under the theme

The seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) opens today 28 August, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan with exchanges to be centered on three pillars : accelerating economic transformation and improving business environment through innovation and private sector engagement, deepening sustainable and resilient society, and strengthening peace and stability.

Co-organized by Japan, the United Nations, World Bank, United Nations Development Programme, and the African Union Commission, the purpose for TICAD 7 is to further support growth in Africa by holding an open and international forum where anyone can freely discuss Africa for her advancement. The opening session is expected to be presided at by the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who in a message prelude to TICAD 7 states that Japan will throughout the session seek to generate tangible results through discussions that will primarily focus on three pillars: economy, society, and peace and security. Going by documents from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the purpose of TICAD 7 is to support growth in Africa through infrastructure building, human resource development which are foundations for growth. "TICAD seeks to contribute to accelerating economic transformation arising in Africa, promoting movement of Japanese companies and innovation,"partly reads the document. Besides discussing diplomatic issues, the session will equally focus on diversifying industries through the initiatives for agriculture, promote health, education, disaster prevention and empowering women and the youth.

Briefing African journalists prior to the event, the Ambassador for TICAD from the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masahiko Kiya, said TICAD through its objectives support Africa in achieving Sustainable Development Goals and the Agenda 2063 of the African Union. Supporting African-led efforts , building institutions and enhancing governance while supporting the management of refugees, internally displaced persons and others are some of the sectors Japan's efforts will be directed to, according to press documents on the conference. Stakeholders will therefore during plenary sessions, bilateral side events during TICAD 7 exploit means of better cooperation between Japan and Africa for the development of the continent. Participants for TICAD 7 will include African countries, international organizations, partner countries, private companies, civil society and others. Various side events will be held at TICAD 7 with the participation of international organizations, private companies, non governmental organizations and other stakeholders. TICAD, it should be noted is a summit- level international conference focusing on development in Africa and was initiated in 1993 by the government of Japan. It promotes policy dialogue between leaders of African countries and development partners in pressing issues facing Africa such as economic development, poverty and conflict. From 1993 to 2013, TICAD was held every five years till 2016 which is now held every three years and convened alternatively in Japan and Africa.