Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW - Displaced Persons Given Hope in Bafoussam

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji did not only hand them assistance but assured them of measures for peace to return for them to go back to their native homes.

Internally Displaced Persons as a result of the socio -political crisis in the North West and South West Regions who sought for refuge in Bafoussam have since August 27, 2019 been thanking the President of the Republic, Paul Biya for his salvaging assistance and instructions that educational authorities in the town give priority for the admission of their children in schools. The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji chaired the ceremony to hand the Head of State's assistance to some 700 Internally Displaced Persons. He told them at the Bafoussam Ground Stand that he was in the town on the high instructions of the Head of State who asked him to come and tell them that he knows what they are going through and added that things are being put in place for peace and security to return to the two regions so that the displaced persons can go back to their homes. The Minister assured them that after the assistance, there will be self-reliance. He further said, the Head of State has instructed that the children of the displaced people be given priority in admission in schools without barriers and bottlenecks. The hope given the Internally Displaced Persons in words was translated into concrete action through material assistance. The Director of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Yap Mariatou presented the list of the items that were immediately distributed to the affected people after the solemn part of the ceremony. The items included 700 mattresses, 1,400 blankets, 1,400 bags of rice, 175 cartons of savon, 34 cartons of sugar, 234 cartons of oil and 100 cartons of fish. In response to President Paul Biya's assistance which is part of the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan he instructed to salvage the situation of the people affected by the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the representative of the displaced persons, Cletus Tah expressed gratitude to the Head of State. He used the occasion to also thank the authorities and the population of Bafoussam for their generosity, hospitality and stated that they were feeling at home in Bafoussam. Mr Tah called on the displaced persons to be law-abiding so as not to run into another crisis. Considering that he spoke before the Minister Atanga Nji, he called on authorities to facilitate the admission of their children in schools in the town, insisting that they have to be given the priority. He also called on the Government Delegate to the Bafoussam City Council to plead on their behalf to land lords to be considerate with regard to the payment of rents. Cletus Tah finally urged government to explore all possible solutions for the crisis to end so that they can go back to their native homes. The Government Delegate to the Bafoussam City Council, Emmanuel Nzete told the Internally Displaced Persons that Bafoussam was their home and also urged the population to provide income-generating activities of the people