Liberia: Senate to Probe Senator Lawrence

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has overwhelming agreed to probe its Chairperson on Rule and Order, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kanga Lawrence, over her alleged physical assault and terroristic threat against Senator Saah Joseph of Montserrado County.

The decision of the plenary was based on a communication from Monsterrado County lawmaker complaining Senator Lawrence.

In the Communication, Senator Joseph said the incident occurred immediately while on his way out of session last Thursday after the appearing of the joint security teams to give reason for pre and post-election violence within District 15 and other part of the county.

He said Senator Lawrence started by raining invectives on him and later splashed the hot water on his body in presence of many onlookers.

Senator Joseph further said that his colleague pursued him to his office but was denied entry or would have been bodily harmed had the lawmaker not prevented from entering his office.

According to him, throughout the attack he restrained himself and never reacted due to his respect for his colleagues in the Liberian Senate.

"This attack occurred at 2:25pm immediately after session in the lobby of the premises of the Senate Annex and her action was not only demeaning to my person but also in direct contravention of our standing rules," Senator Joseph said.

He asked the plenary to promptly investigate the matter to avoid such violent conduct against members of the Liberian Senate.

A motion was made by Maryland County Senator Dan Morais for a special committee to be set up to look into the matters.