Kenya: Relief for Lamu Residents As Water Supply Restored

28 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kalume Kazungu

Water supply within the Lamu archipelago has finally been restored after seven days of acute shortage.

Lamu residents have been without water in their taps since Thursday last week after a dispute erupted between the Lamu Water and Sewerage Company Limited (Lawasco) and the Kenya Power company (KPLC) over an unpaid Sh3.6 million electricity bill.

The electricity distributor decided to cut power supply at the Lamu's main pumping station in Lamu Town last week until Lawasco pays up.

SUPPLY BACK

But water supply was restored on Wednesday morning following the intervention of the Lamu County government and the county commissioner's office which brought together officials from Lawasco and KPLC and agreed on how the unpaid bills will be cleared.

A spot check by the Nation early Wednesday morning established that water supply had indeed been restored as residents of Langoni, Gadeni, Mkomani, Jua Kali, Wiyoni, Kashmir, Bajuri and those in Shella Town were receiving it in their taps.

Mrs Fatma Athman told the Nation that water started flowing again from their taps at around 5am on Wednesday.

"Our taps have been dry since Thursday last week. We're happy that water has started flowing again from our taps this morning at around 5am. The seven days of water shortage have been hell for us. We thank all those who made efforts to ensure water supply to Lamu is restored," said Mrs Ali, a resident of Langoni.

In Mkomani, residents also confirmed that there is water in their taps.

APOLOGISED

"We've begun receiving water this morning though not in all places. We believe the problem will be completely addressed," said Mr Sharif Badi.

Lawasco Managing Director Paul Wainaina however confirmed that KPLC had agreed to restore power connection to enable residents get water.

Mr Wainaina apologised to the residents over the one week water shortage and assured them that they will continue receiving the commodity as Lawasco and KPLC work out how to solve their existing dispute over electricity bills.

"First, I want to apologise to the Lamu people for the inconveniences caused as a result of the one week water shortage. We've had a fruitful discussion between us as Lawasco, KPLC, the Lamu County government led by Deputy Governor Abdulhakim Aboud, area MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee and the County Commissioner Irungu Macharia. We've been able to agree on some issues that led to the disconnections. I, however, want to inform our esteemed customers that water supply has fully been restored as we try to seek a long-term solution to the existing dispute between Lawasco and KPLC over electricity billing," said Mr Wainaina.

Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Shee said the county leadership will continue to provide the necessary assistance to ensure water is not disconnected again so that residents do not suffer unnecessarily.

"I want to thank the affected residents of Lamu for their patience, cooperation and understanding during the shutdown. Water has been fully restored. As county leadership, we will do all that we can to ensure there are no water disconnections again in future," said Mr Shee.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Water
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.