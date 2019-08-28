South Africa: Intelligence Led Operation Results in Discovery of Firearms

28 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from Ladysmith and the Public Order Police were engaged in an operation yesterday in the Amangwe area.

Police pounced on the residence of a 52-year-old man in Nyezane. He was found in possession of two firearms, a rifle with 20 rounds of ammunition as well as a pistol with 36 rounds of ammunition. He was also found in possession of 190 kilograms of dagga.

The dagga was stored in plastic drums and has an estimated street value of R95,000-00. The man was taken into police custody. He is appearing at the Bergville Magistrates Court today. He faces charges for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession dagga.

During the same operation, a 24-year-old female from Mandabeni was arrested for being in possession of a revolver. She is also appearing at the Bergville Magistrates Court today for being in illegal possession of a firearm.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has commended the police officers for the arrest and recovery of the firearms.

