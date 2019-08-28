Mozambique: Terrorists Behead Five in Macomia

28 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Terrorists murdered and beheaded five people on Tuesday in the Mucojo administrative post, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Four of the victims were fishermen, living in the village of Nacotuco. They were returning from the sea, along the Pangane-Macotuco road, when they were brutally attacked at about 13.00 on Tuesday. The four fishermen were employed by a trader, named Momade Mansuli, who lives in Pangane village.

The fifth victim was caught by the insurgents near Simbolongo village, also in the Mucojo administrative post, as he was cutting thatch for the roof of his hut. He too was cut down and beheaded.

Last Friday, the insurgents, who are believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, killed two people, resident in Machava village, in Nangade district. They were shot dead as they were returning home after spraying their cashew trees against insect and fungal pests.

Later on Friday, an insurgent group (possibly the same one) attacked an outlying neighbourhood of Nangade town itself, where they killed three people. No further details of this attack are available.

Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

