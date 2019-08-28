Mozambique: Galp Expands Fuel Storage Capacity

Maputo — The Portuguese energy company Galp intends to increase its fuel storage capacity in Mozambique, through an investment of 138.7 million US dollars in logistics.

Cited in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", the Galp administrator in Mozambique, Paulo Varela, said the company is building bases for the reception, storage and onward transport of liquid fuels and gas in Beira and Matola.

He was speaking during a visit by the Deputy Portuguese Minister of the Economy, Pedro Siza Vieira, to the Logistics Terminal that is under construction in Matola. This terminal, Varela said, "will enhance the use of port and rail facilities to the benefit of the country".

This logistics base, he added, would provide "greater security and reliability" in the supplies of LPG cooking gas. It will double the reception and storage capacity for gas in southern Mozambique, so that it reaches 6,000 tonnes.

The new logistics bases will also store fuel to supply neighbouring countries, thus extending Galp's area of influence in southern Africa.

With the current investments, Galp will have four logistics bases in Mozambique, where it also operates 120 filling stations.

The volume of Galp's fuel distribution business in Mozambique was 128 million euros (142 million US dollars) in 2017, rising to 163 million euros in 2018.