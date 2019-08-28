South Africa: Suspects Nabbed for Constable's Death

28 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has commended the swift arrest of suspects linked to the fatal shooting of Constable Mokgophe Rankoe at the weekend.

The speedy arrest came after a responsive integration of resources by Gauteng law enforcement agencies in the wake of the murder.

Rankoe, 36, was shot and killed on Sunday evening in Braamfischerville, Soweto.

The arrest brings to three the number of suspects apprehended for the crime, after another was wounded during the shooting. He is recovering in hospital.

Mawela commended the sterling work of the multi-disciplinary team for swiftly tracing and apprehending the two suspects.

In response to the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner's call for the 72-hour Activation Plan to mobilise maximum resources after Sunday's shooting incident, police immediately embarked on a joint-intelligence driven operation that led to a house in Emdeni, Soweto.

"A shootout ensued between the suspects and the police, resulting in the death of the two suspects and the recovery of two firearms, one of which has since been confirmed as stolen from the police during the shooting on Sunday," Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said in a statement.

Two members sustained light injuries.

"What has stood out during these multi-disciplinary operations is the integration of resources of law enforcement agencies in the province, which is what we advocate as a winning formula for the effective reduction of crime.

"On behalf of the management of the South African Police Service in Gauteng, I wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the SAPS teams, Gauteng Traffic Police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department for their part in the swift response and successful tracing operation.

"We can only hope that this will bring some kind of closure to the family of the deceased member. We wish the three injured members a speedy recovery," said Mawela.

