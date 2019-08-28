Kenya: How One Family Buried the Wrong Body Following Mix-Up At the Morgue

The two families in Bungoma County have suffered double grief after a shocking mix-up by a funeral home led one family to bury the wrong body.

The grave error by Dreamland Funeral Home only came to light when relatives of Mary Nasimiyu went to the mortuary to pick up her body for burial only for them to find out that her body was missing.

"Tulijaribu kuchukuwa mwili yetu tukapata hakuna," said Joseph Walubengo a relative of Nasimiyu.

It's then that they released that their relative had already been buried by another family in Sirisia constituency after her body was mistakenly swapped with that of Grace Nakhumicha.

"Tumedhibitisha mama ako mortuary. Mwili ambao tulizika ulikuwa mwili ambao si wetu," said Nakhumicha's son.

EXHUMATION

Mourners who had turned out to bury Nasimiyu were left confused and had to leave the event immediately after they learnt of the mix-up.

The two families are now demanding that Dreamland Funeral Home foots the funeral expenses for both burials.

Nasimiyu's family, which has moved to court to obtain an exhumation order, intends to organize another burial, complete with rituals, in accordance with Bukusu traditions.