Kenya: How One Family Buried the Wrong Body Following Mix-Up At the Morgue

28 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The two families in Bungoma County have suffered double grief after a shocking mix-up by a funeral home led one family to bury the wrong body.

The grave error by Dreamland Funeral Home only came to light when relatives of Mary Nasimiyu went to the mortuary to pick up her body for burial only for them to find out that her body was missing.

"Tulijaribu kuchukuwa mwili yetu tukapata hakuna," said Joseph Walubengo a relative of Nasimiyu.

It's then that they released that their relative had already been buried by another family in Sirisia constituency after her body was mistakenly swapped with that of Grace Nakhumicha.

"Tumedhibitisha mama ako mortuary. Mwili ambao tulizika ulikuwa mwili ambao si wetu," said Nakhumicha's son.

EXHUMATION

Mourners who had turned out to bury Nasimiyu were left confused and had to leave the event immediately after they learnt of the mix-up.

The two families are now demanding that Dreamland Funeral Home foots the funeral expenses for both burials.

Nasimiyu's family, which has moved to court to obtain an exhumation order, intends to organize another burial, complete with rituals, in accordance with Bukusu traditions.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.