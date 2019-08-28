Malawi: Chilima's Lawyer in Polls Case Theu Resorts to Violence to Push for Change

Lawyer Bright Theu representing UTM Party president Saulos Chilima in the presidential elections case has advised the party followers to use violence to fight the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

Theu (c) with Chilima: Opts for violence as best option

Theu wrote on his Facebook page that Malawians can use violence to push for change indirectly conceding that opposition will not win the elections case.

"How can a legal counsel promote violence instead of allowing the courts to make determination on issues that have been brought before it?" commented one of his Facebook friends on his post.

Theu is one of the prominent lawyers in the country. His collegues say he isbitter with DPP government for not considering him for the position of the Attorney General.

"He thought he was going to use the elections case to settle an old score against government," commented one lawyer who knows Theu.

"Theu has even shown in the ongoing Constitutional Court that he hates AG Kalekeni Kaphale SC for his unnecessary interjections."

One of his close associates said Theu has advised Chilima to find other alternatives of topling President Peter Mutharika because there is no evidence to prove that elections were rigged.

So far Chilima and Mirrima Gwalidi have testified and accepted that there was no fraud in the elections and that tippex had not helped Mutharika to win elections.