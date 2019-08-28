Tanzania: VP Suluhu Denies Any Interest in Zbar's Presidency

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has rubbished off claims that she will contest for Zanzibar President's post in the next year's general elections.

Speaking at Kizimkazi, North Unguja on Sunday, the Vice-President distant herself from such rumor to succeed Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, who is set to retire at the end of his second term in the office.

And as time ticks towards the next Zanzibar Presidential election next year, there is a scene of frenetic heat on who would be the apparent successor among the Island politicians.

Rumours have had it the Union Vice-President is among those who want to be Zanzibar's next president. Houses, she rebuffed the claims saying that those spreading the rumour (s), that she was preparing are misled and wrong.

"There have been so many words going around that Ms Suluhu is set to vie for Zanzibar presidency, I want to tell you that it is not true, and I don't have that plan," she said, while addressing a gathering, who had tuned up at the Kizimkazi Day festival closing.

She insisted that she has no any personal ambition and plan to contest, adding that talk about the Island's presidential race is baseless, and called upon those fueling the rumour to remain quite as the party would appoint the right candidate when time reaches.

With President Dr Mohamed Shein ten-years tenure coming to an end in 2020, already a host of Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s cadres are rumoured to be jostling for his post clandestinely.

In a move apparently sought to avoid the possibility of uniting any antagonistic group (s), within the party, CCM leaders have several times issued strongly warning against any aspiring candidates, who are believed to be conducting early campaigns to refrain from the practice. CCM Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally has repeatedly talked tough against early runners for the seat.

He told the 'dreamers' to forget about the presidency, and warned that the party was watching closely their actions and would not hesitate to take stern disciplinary measures against any identified culprit (s).

Dr Ally said that the party would not tolerate members who are conspiring to succeed Dr Shein during the 2020 general election without laid down procedures at the right time, saying that instead they fan divisions in the public.

A good number of CCM cadres are reportedly queuing up with reports suggesting that there is stiff battle for the position among senior members, including serving ministers.