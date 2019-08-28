Angolan Political Forces Support Reconciliation Plan

28 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Members of Angola's political namely of the ruling MPLA and oppositions UNITA and coalition CASA-CE on Tuesday in Luanda, said the Reconciliation Plan in Memory of Victims of Armed Conflicts could be the key for the pacification and forgiveness among Angolans.

Speaking on the sidelines of the reconciliation plan's launching ceremony, MPLA's vice-president, Luísa Damião, said the initiative will cement the unity, cohesion and national reconciliation.

In the meantime, Luísa Damião underscored that nothing is ease, but only through forgiveness a huge monument to national reconciliation can be built.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior, whip of the largest opposition party in Angola, UNITA, commended the initiative adding that he expects the process to be genuine and contribute to the accomplishment of the national reconciliation process.

He also recognized not to be an ease process urging for the need for widow and orphans made by these armed conflicts to be taken into account.

In his turn, Vice president of the coalition CASA-CE, Alexandre Sebastião,considered important plan, taking into account the need to promote spirit of brotherhood essential to political, economic and social development of Angola.

The Christians Council Churches of Angola (CICA) on Tuesday proposed the creation of a memorial consolidation fund in favor of the victims of armed conflicts.

The Reconciliation Plan in Memory of Victims of Armed Conflict was launched on Tuesday in Luanda.

The document presented at the National Assembly, by the Minister of Mass Media, João Melo, aims to promote forgiveness and honor the memory of the victims of the political conflicts that occurred in Angola, as from 11 November 1975 (date of proclamation of National Independence) to April 4, 2002 (Peace Day).

It stresses as key points the absorption of varied national experiences of reconciliation, the defense and promotion of human rights, as well as the partnership with civil society.

The elaboration of this plan was attended by political parties with parliamentary seat, civil society organizations, churches, artists, composers and culture makers, in the framework of a commission created in April by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

