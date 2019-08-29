Nigeria: Alleged $11 Million Fraud - Obinwanne Okeke Faces 30 Years in Jail

Photo: Invictus Group
Obinwanne Okeke is the founder of Invictus Group.
28 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

Obinwanne Okeke, the Nigerian young 'businessman' who was recently arrested in the United States for $11 million fraud, could spend up to 30 years in jail if convicted.

Mr Okeke was charged with two counts of computer fraud and wire fraud, which carry a maximum 10 and 20 years, respectively, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Mr Okeke, widely know as Invictus Obi, has been remanded at 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA 22314, which serves as the district headquarters of the U.S. Marshall Service.

His remand order was issued by an American judge at a preliminary hearing shortly after his arrest.

Mr Okeke was arrested on August 6 in Alexandria, Virginia, just moments before he was scheduled to return to Nigeria.

He appeared before Michael Nachmanoff, a magistrate with the District Court of Eastern District of Virginia, on August 7 to answer charges of wire fraud.

The charges were investigated by the F.B.I. and filed against Mr Okeke by the U.S. Department of Justice, with both authorities saying they were convinced that Mr Okeke duped a UK subsidiary of Caterpillar up to $11 million in business email fraud, amongst other charges.

Mr Okeke had since hired John Iweanoge, a Washington D.C. criminal attorney of Nigerian origin, as his lead defence counsel.

Indefinite remand

Mr Okeke did not enter a plea at his initial arraignment, but he was remanded in custody indefinitely in accordance with the U.S. federal laws on the nature of the criminal complaints against him, according to Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

His remand would last until a jury has been selected to look into the charges against him, which may take several weeks.

"It may take another two weeks before a new date is fixed for him to appear in court again," Mr Stueve told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The spokesperson, however, warned that Mr Okeke would likely get below the maximum sentence.

"Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," Mr Stueve said.

Mr Iweanoge has repeatedly declined PREMIUM TIMES' requests for comments about Mr Okeke's fraud case.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests 80 Alleged Fraudsters, Many Of Them Nigerians
FBI List - Nigeria Goes After Citizens Aiding Cyber Crime in U.S.
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
External Relations
Legal Affairs
Corruption
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.