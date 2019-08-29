Nigeria: Flood Destroys 300 Houses in Buhari's Hometown

Flood has destroyed more than 300 houses in Daura and environs in Katsina State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the town, reports that some of the houses have been totally brought down while water had submerged several others.

NAN found that some residents had since fled the submerged houses while some were seeing trying to rescue some domestic items.

Some Daura residents, who spoke with NAN, said that the flood followed several days of rainfall with the mass of still water bringing down some houses on Wednesday.

A source blamed the incessant flood on the lack of drainage system in Daura, and urged the local, state and federal governments to "do something urgently to check the trend".

Abba Mato, the Acting Chairman of Daura Local Government Area, who spoke on the flood disaster, described this year's destruction as "one of the worst ever witnessed in the area".

He listed areas worst hit to include Kusugu, Sabongari, Sarkin Yara and Mazoji areas of Daura metropolis.

"The floods followed rain showers that lasted for about 24 hours, beginning from Tuesday night to Wednesday," he told NAN.

Mr Mato said the floods had affected houses, shops and farmlands, adding, however, that most of the affected buildings were erected on flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, some of the families that were displaced by the floods have appealed to the Federal Government and the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency to assist them so as to minimise the effect of the disaster on their families.

They also appealed to the Katsina State Government to construct drainage in areas that were prone to flooding.

