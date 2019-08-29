Rwanda: Senatorial Campaigns Kick Off With Two Less Candidates

Two candidates seeking to be elected into the upper chamber of parliament are yet to begin their campaigns, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The 61 candidates kicked of their campaigns on Tuesday where they will traverse the country seeking for votes to represent their provinces in the Senate over the next five years.

However, the duo, Felecien Hitamungu and Berthilde Mukayiranga, who are both seeking to represent Southern Province skipped the campaign trail in Nyamagabe District on Tuesday and Nyaruguru District on Wednesday.

Campaigns are organised in such a way that candidates from each province campaign from the same rallies, mainly in districts.

The reason for their absence is yet to be established.

The Executive Secretary of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Charles Munyaneza, told The New Times yesterday that besides the two candidates, all the other 61 had kicked off their campaigns on time as scheduled.

"Everything is going well. We haven't seen some two candidates from the Southern Province yet. They did not show up (at rallies) and we do not know why but they are still candidates and they are free to campaign when they are ready. Other than that, so far so good," he said.

While most of the electoral material needed in the election is ready, Munyaneza said printing ballot papers is still ongoing.

The senatorial elections will cost slightly over Rfw200 million.

Impressive turn-up

Munyaneza said that citizens' turn up to listen to their candidates as well as the participation of the electoral colleges has been impressive.

"We applaud Rwandans for their interest and participation in these elections and invite them to continue following the exercise. The candidates have been organized and disciplined so far and this says a lot about the electoral democracy in this country," he said.

The Electoral Commission begun receiving bids from the candidates on July 22nd through to August 9.

63 candidates from four provinces of the country and the City of Kigali, were approved by the Supreme Court to vie for the 12 seats that will be contested for in the open vote.

Rwanda's Senate is made up of 26 members - including 12 members who represent the country's four provinces and the City of Kigali and are picked through electoral colleges - and eight senators appointed by the President of the Republic.

Four senators are designated by the Consultative Forum of Political Organisations, one senator represents public universities and higher learning institutions, while another one is picked from private universities and institutions of higher learning.

Of the 12 elected Senators who represent the country's four provinces and the City of Kigali, one senator is elected from the City of Kigali, two senators from the Northern Province, while the rest of the three provinces elect three senators each.

On NEC's list of approved, the Southern Province has the largest number of candidates with 23, followed by the Western with 15, the Eastern with 9, while the Northern stands at 7, and the city of Kigali has only 4.

The senatorial post for the private universities/ higher institutions of learning has 3 candidates competing, while that for public ones has only 2.

The elections will usher in the country's Third Senate, replacing the current one that has been in place since 2011. The elected and appointed senators serve for a five-year term, renewable once.

Rwanda has a bicameral parliament, consisting of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies.

Full list of candidates

Northern Province:

Mugenzi Richard, Nyinawamwiza Leatitia, Habineza Faustin, Sibosiko Consolé, Rwanyiziri Gaspard, Kabasinga Chantal, Kabasha Vedaste.

Southern Province

Dusingizemungu Jean Pierre, Gatali Callixte, Uwera Pélagie, Nkurayija Jean de la Croix, Umuhire Adrie, Mukandoli Denyse, Nkejumuzima Emmanuel, Mukarusanga Marie Ignatiana, Shyaka Theobald, Mukashema Immaculée, Nshimiyimana Augustin, Mukamusonera Marie Claire, Umutangana Aimée Jacqueline, Nyiraneza Rose, Ngabirame Biraboneye Augustin, Nireberaho Angélique, Hitamungu Félicien, Mukamusoni Jeanne D'Arc, Mukayiranga Berthilde, Dushimimana Janvier, Mulindahabi Charline, Nkurunziza Innocent, Mukandamage Thacienne.

Eastern Province

Mupenzi George, Bideri John Bonds, Ndahiro Joël, Bagwaneza Théopiste, Nkurunziza Alexia, Nsengiyumva Fulgence, Mukeshimana Clothilde, Mukandamage Marceline, Rukemanganizi Cyprien.

Western Province

Nyaminani Boniface, Kabahizi Célestin, Mporanyi Théobard, Uwineza Agnesta, Bizimana Minani Déogratias, Mureshyankwano Marie Rose, Havugimana Emmanuel, Nshimiyimana Juvénal, Nkulikiye Ildephonse, Uwamama Marie Claire, Dushimimana Lambert, Kanobayire M. Chantal, Gashegu Kagabo Julien, Mukamusoni Mahuku Dariya, Niyigena Papias.

The City of Kigali

Buteera John, Mutimura Zeno, Rwakayiro Mpabuka Ignace and Ntidendereza William.

Private universities:

Kanyarukiga Ephrem, Nkundabatware Innocent and Munyamasoko Cyeze Emmanuel.

Public Universities

Kayumba Pierre Claver, and Niyomugabo Cyprien.