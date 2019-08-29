Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Approves Conference Venue

Zanu — PF has approved Mandedza High School in Seke constituency in Mashonaland East as the venue for the 2019 annual national conference.

The approval of the venue marks the beginning of preparations for the event.

Speaking after touring the place yesterday, party national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said they were happy with the venue.

"After touring several places which were listed, we finally settled for this place as the venue for this year's conference," she said.

"We now need to work on all the necessary developments in preparation of the conference, but we are impressed by this venue."

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Cde Joel Biggie Matiza called on all provincial party members to join hands and make the event a success.

He commended the part leadership for awarding the province the honour to host the conference.

"It is good that the national chairperson has toured venues we suggested for the upcoming conference and has settled for this place," said Cde Matiza.

"This means fully-fledged preparations are commencing, we are confident that we will beat the deadline.

"As the provincial chair, I am happy and would like to commend our leaders for this honour of hosting such a big conference. It is an important event for us and we want to make it a resounding success. To the whole province, this is our opportunity to shine."

Seke legislator Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe commended the party leadership for allowing the event to be hosted in the constituency.

"It is a very welcome development in my constituency, you know when you are an MP you will be focusing on developing your constituency and this move will surely bring that development," he said.

"As a constituency, we are grateful to the party leadership at national and provincial level for allowing us to host an event of this magnitude.

"Preparations are starting as soon as possible and we will make this conference a memorable one."

Cde Kashambe, who is one of the Zanu-PF youths to win a constituency in the 2018 harmonised elections, commended the revolutionary party for giving youths a chance to prove their worth in executing party and national duties.

"As you are aware, I am one of the youths who won in the 2018 harmonised elections, and now I am hosting the biggest annual event," he said.

"I am so confident that the event will be a success."