Rwanda: General Nyamvumba Reiterates Rwanda's Commitment to Peacekeeping Operations

Rwanda remains committed to supporting UN peacekeeping operations, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, General Patrick Nyamvumba said on Wednesday.

He made the assurance as he officially closed a multi-national military exercise "Shared Accord 2019," which took place in Rwanda and brought together US forces and nearly 1,200 military personnel from 26 countries around the globe.

Held at the RDF Combat Training Centre in Gabiro, Gatsibo District, the drills were meant to help them improve on the ability of military groups to seamlessly collaborate during peacekeeping operations in conflict areas.

Nyamvumba said: "Rwanda particularly recognises the value and potential impact of this exercise and future similar ones and is honored to support the task of training and preparing forces to deploy on peacekeeping missions. Rwanda and RDF remain committed to supporting world peace and security whenever required."

"I strongly believe that this exercise significantly contributed to strengthening both military, police and civilian capacities through sharing your vast experience and knowledge."

As of April 30, 2019 UN figures indicated that Rwanda was the second largest UN troop contributing county in the world, with 6,546 military and police personnel deployed to different peacekeeping missions in the world.

The first is Ethiopia with 7,499, while third and fourth are Bangladesh, 6,487 and India, 6,319, in that order.

Held under the theme "Partnership for Peace and Stability," the drills sought to enhance positive bilateral and regional relationships in austere environments among participating partners, as well as helps build partnership among participants.

It was designed to improve their capability to respond to regional security threats.

The exercise included scenarios related to conducting peacekeeping operations during the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The exercise comprised academic classes and discussion-based practical events, a computer-based exercise and a medical readiness training that is centred on the UN.

Exercise Co-Director Brig Gen Lapthe C Flora (USA) also said that last week, a medical readiness exercise concluded after two weeks of collaborative medical care at the Rwanda Military Hospital.

He said 19 US military medical professionals traded best practices and differing expertise in order to improve their care to Rwanda civilians.

He said: "Over 130 surgeries were performed and over 330 patient interactions occurred during this exercise and additional drills have been conducted this week to ensure Rwanda's rapid deployment of a well-trained and well equipped medical team."

By and large, the US General said that they learned from each other and shared techniques. "Our time in the field with our Rwandan partners was nothing short of humbling. They demonstrated day-in and day-out we are equals, and we are fortunate to have trained alongside them."

On August 16, Gen Flora said, the "Women, Peace and Security Conflict" panel, hosted by the United Nations, highlighted female leaders currently serving in peacekeeping operations.

"It was a chance for us to listen to their stories, their struggles, and their hopes for the future as women continue to offer unique capabilities, and inspire female leaders of the future to serve as peacekeepers."