Kenya: I'm Still a Gor Mahia Player, Oliech Insists

28 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Dispute between the Gor Mahia management and former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech has gone a notch higher after the player said that he doesn't recognise a letter terminating his contract issued to him by the club on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport on Wednesday, Oliech dismissed the letter and insisted that his main reason for not attending training is because of an injury he has been nursing on his fractured hand suffered at the end of last season.

"These stories you have been hearing are all lies and the truth of the matter is that I have never recovered from the injury on my hand that fractured, the bandage was just removed two weeks ago," Oliech said.

"The team manager has only called me twice contrary to what is being said and even if I didn't pick he could have texted me. I trained with Gor Mahia twice after they returned from Burundi and after advice from the doctor I had to stay away, the team manager knows that," he added.

He insisted that he is still a Gor Mahia player and blamed the club for not being patient with him as he recovers from his injury.

KIBRA BY-ELECTION

He further alluded the termination of his contract to reports that he intends to vie for the vacant Kibra parliamentary seat in the looming by elections and revealed that the issue is being used to victimise him for being at the fore front in agitating for players' rights concerning the salaries and other issues of mismanagement at the club.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda on his part, insisted that the basis of their decision to show the striker the door was because of gross misconduct and failed attempts to reach him.

"We are done with him and any action he takes is on his own hands. As an employer, you can't be my player after terminating your contract. The many issues he is bringing have no value to us because we had time to sort them out but he avoided us," Aduda said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.