Kenya: Armed Robbery Convicts Beg Magistrate for Time to 'Pray for Lenient Sentences'

27 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Titus Ominde

Five men found guilty of robbery with violence caused drama in court as they cried and pleaded with the court to adjourn their sentencing to enable them seek divine intervention for lenient sentences.

"Your honour I'm shocked; I am almost fainting in this dock. Kindly allow me to go back to prison remand to cry to my God before you sentence me," one of the convicts told Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa after he had read the judgment.

Another told the court that after the pronouncement that they were guilty, he was "seeing stars with a bleak future" in prison.

"I cannot believe what I have heard I need a moment of silence with my God to know why God has allowed this judgment, I am yet to marry how will my life be if this court will sentence me," he said in disbelief.

The court heard that Vincent Lagat, Alex Nyongesa, Jessy Maina, Daniel Gatuku and Humprey Mwangi on December 23, 2017 at Kesses village in Kesses Sub County, while armed with dangerous weapons, robbed Robbert Kaptich of his household items and other accessories valued at Sh46,450 as they threatened to cut him into pieces during the incident.

They all denied the charge. Since then, they have been in prison remand after they were unable to raise a Sh500,000 bond.

They were unable to mitigate as they started speaking gibberish while in court.

LIFE IMPRISONMENT

"I hope now you have settled down. The maximum sentence that this offence attracts is life imprisonment," the magistrate told them.

The magistrate, who was to proceed on leave after sentencing them, was also perplexed by the behaviour of the five, telling them that their sentencing had been postponed.

"Though this court is expected to proceed to leave after your sentencing, I find it justifiable to give you more time to prepare for mitigation and sentencing as you have pleaded with the court," said the magistrate.

He directed the case to be mentioned on September 17.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.