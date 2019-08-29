Kenya: Make Up Your Mind Now, Club Brugge Coach Tells Wanyama

The head coach of Belgian top division side, Club Brugge, has asked Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama to make up his mind on whether he wants to join the club or not.

Coach Phillipe Clement made the remarks during an interview with journalists ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League game against Austria's LASK.

The 45-year-old trainer, who played alongside Wanyama at the now-defunct Belgium side Germinal Beerschort in 2011, also hinted that he has other options in the event Wanyama's deal falls through.

"Wanyama is a boy whose qualities we know well and the mentality. But we do not put all our eggs in one basket. For the rest, we remain alert in the transfer market," Clement was quoted by the club's official Twitter handle.

Wanyama's transfer saga involving Brugge has dragged on for 10 days now, but with just four days to the closure of the European transfer window, time could be running out for the out of favour Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

It's been reported that the Belgium club has agreed with Tottenham over Wanyama's potential transfer fee.

WANYAMA'S DEAL

The 28-year-old has reportedly been offered a five-year contract by Brugge worth Sh8 million each week.

But then, the defensive midfielder is yet to make up his mind on whether he wishes to make a return to Belgium's Jupiler League amid interest from French club Monaco and Italy's Bologna.

What is almost certain, though, is that Wanyama's days at Tottenham are numbered.

He is yet to taste action in three English Premier League this season and was recently blasted by coach Mauricio Pochettino who said that fielding him would be akin to making a 'charity' move.