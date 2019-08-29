Kenya: Make Up Your Mind Now, Club Brugge Coach Tells Wanyama

28 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

The head coach of Belgian top division side, Club Brugge, has asked Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama to make up his mind on whether he wants to join the club or not.

Coach Phillipe Clement made the remarks during an interview with journalists ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League game against Austria's LASK.

The 45-year-old trainer, who played alongside Wanyama at the now-defunct Belgium side Germinal Beerschort in 2011, also hinted that he has other options in the event Wanyama's deal falls through.

"Wanyama is a boy whose qualities we know well and the mentality. But we do not put all our eggs in one basket. For the rest, we remain alert in the transfer market," Clement was quoted by the club's official Twitter handle.

Wanyama's transfer saga involving Brugge has dragged on for 10 days now, but with just four days to the closure of the European transfer window, time could be running out for the out of favour Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

It's been reported that the Belgium club has agreed with Tottenham over Wanyama's potential transfer fee.

WANYAMA'S DEAL

The 28-year-old has reportedly been offered a five-year contract by Brugge worth Sh8 million each week.

But then, the defensive midfielder is yet to make up his mind on whether he wishes to make a return to Belgium's Jupiler League amid interest from French club Monaco and Italy's Bologna.

What is almost certain, though, is that Wanyama's days at Tottenham are numbered.

He is yet to taste action in three English Premier League this season and was recently blasted by coach Mauricio Pochettino who said that fielding him would be akin to making a 'charity' move.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.