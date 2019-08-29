Kenya: Malkia Thrash Nigeria, Into Africa Games Final

Photo: allafrica.com
Some of the sporting codes at the African Games 2019, hosted by Morocco.
28 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Malkia Strikers progressed to the final of the Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco on Wednesday evening after thrashing Nigeria by straight sets in the semi-final.

The defending champions dominated the tie from start to finish, despite some resistance from the West Africans in the opening set.

Malkia were pushed by the Nigerians who closed in to a 20-16 score before Paul Bitok's girls ultimately prevailed to win the set 25-21. The defending champions were more careful in the second set, leading 16-7 at the second technical time out before clinching the set 25-16.

They kept the same momentum in the third set stretching an 11-4 lead before going further 19-7 and finally clinching the set 25-11.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Records Tumble at African Games 2019
Thrills, Spills at African Games In Morocco
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
West Africa
Nigeria
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.