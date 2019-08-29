Kenya/Uganda: Kenya to Face Uganda in Cecafa U15 Final

28 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya will face off with Uganda in the final of the CECAFA Under-15 Championship in Asmara, Eritrea on Friday after both sides won their respective semi-final duels on Wednesday.

While Uganda easily thrashed Burundi 6-0, 10-man Kenya was made to work extra hard, beating Rwanda 4-2 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Kenya will be looking to continue with their good run in the competition, having gone on to the final without losing a single game after winning three and drawing one in the group stages.

"We are happy with the result. Being in the final is good and is a sign of some good things we have done. We have also learnt a lot in the process. It has almost added five years of experience to the boys. It has helped them grow up a lot,"

"Winning is good but the most important thing is learning and growing," head coach Sagar Lakhani said after the tie.

Against the Rwandese, Kenya got into the lead in the 45th minute through Kevin Wanganya. However, the junior Harambee Stars were reduced to 10 men later in the second half when midfielder Rajabu Umar was sent off.

The numerical advantage titled in Rwanda's favor and they used it perfectly with Sultan Sibomana forcing the game to penalties with a goal 15 minutes from time.

In the shoot-out, Ibrahim Mone, Robby Mangi, Joseph Munala, and Wangaya were on target to see the Kenya through.

