Tanzania Police Disperse Protesters in Dar Calling for Release of ATCL Plane

28 August 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Bob Karashani

Tanzanian riot police on Wednesday afternoon dispersed protesters demanding the release of a jet belonging to Air Tanzania impounded in South Africa.

Armed policemen moved in to break up the demonstration outside the South African High Commission in Dar es Salaam hoisting a banner ordering protestors to leave or be ejected by force.

The protesters were seen holding up banners with messages like: "Remember we (Tanzania) sacrificed the little we had to support your (South Africa) struggle against apartheid and today you betray us?"

They were also chanting "Tunataka ndege yetu...tunataka ndege yetu (we want our plane back...we want our plane back)"

It was not immediately clear who was behind the protest.

"We are looking to arrest the organisers and ringleaders as quickly as possible. Whatever these people are demanding should have been presented through proper channels, not this way," Dar es Salaam special zone police commander Lazaro Mambosasa told journalists at the scene.

"The matter of the plane is now being resolved by our government officials through legal channels. We urge the Tanzanian to remain patient and refrain from this kind of illegal protest even if they don't like what happened," added Mambosasa.

South African authorities on Friday impounded an Airbus 220-300 plane at Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg over an outstanding civil suit compensation claim against the Tanzanian government and a retired South African farmer.

