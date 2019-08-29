Angola: Weather Forecasters Told to Tackle Drought Effects in Angola

Luanda — Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 's meteorologists have been urged to conduct studies aimed at effectively understanding the dry climate phenomenon which occurs in the southern region of Angola, in order to take effective measures in due time.

The call was launched by minister of Telecommunications and Information Technologies, José Carvalho da Rocha, on Wednesday.

The minister was speaking at the opening of the 23rd Southern African Regional Climate Forum (SARCOF-23), stressing the need for the Southern Africa region to have early and credible climate forecasts.

He said that the climate forecasts allows to decrease losses resulting from these extreme impacts, like those happened recently in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

José da Rocha noted that the Government has been developing modernisation programmes of the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) to enable the institution to support, therefore, the economic and social development of the country.

The official also noted that the SADC Regional Forum is an opportunity to establish an "integrated database" of weather and climate information, which may be available and at the service of member countries and the world.

The Forum is running until August 30th under the motto "Understanding the Earth System to Build Resilience Against Recurring Extreme Events in the SADC Region".

The 23rd edition of the meeting was preceded by a Technical Forum (PRE-SARCOF), started on August 19th.