South Africa: Opposition Flounders As Ramaphosa Ponders His Next Move

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo)
29 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

The problem for the opposition is that Cyril Ramaphosa is not Jacob Zuma. So the theatrical tactics just don't work. What we do know is that Ramaphosa has committed no crime.

Has DA leader Mmusi Maimane ever looked as weak as when he waved that "thank you" letter around in Parliament last week? The letter was dated 31 March 2014 and addressed to Bosasa's now-deceased CEO, Gavin Watson, by former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, thanking him for the R3-million donation to the ANC.

If it was reality television Maimane might have requested a drum roll.

Since the CR17 campaign leaks have gripped the public imagination, we all knew where Maimane was headed with the letter waving. After all, it was Maimane who lodged the complaint with the public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, regarding the R500,000 Bosasa donation to the CR17 campaign. Ironically, it's the same Mkhwebane that Maimane's party is trying to urgently remove from her position.

But while the leaks of bank statements and donors have caused a stir and been a very convenient diversionary tactic with which to taint President Cyril Ramaphosa, last week's presidential question time also revealed something else. It revealed an opposition that seems in large...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.