Angola - 5.379 DRC Refugees Repatriated

28 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — At least 5.379 refugees have returned to Central Kassai province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as part of voluntary and spontaneous repatriation started on February 19.

The process is underway with the support of the Angolan Government.

To ensure the speed-up of the process, the Angolan government increased to ten the number of trucks that continue to transport refugees who have voluntarily decided to return to their home country.

Data released by Institutional Communication and Press Office of the Government of Lunda Norte put at 5,379 the number of refugees who were settled in the Lóvua shelter centre since May 2017.

Of this figure, there are 1,382 men, 1,113 women and 880 children.

In total, 23, 684 refugees had been settled in the Lóvua shelter center since May 2017, who fled their country due to extreme violence resulted from political and ethnic tensions.

