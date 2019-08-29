Namibia: Seven Arrested for Wildlife Crime

28 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Khanyiswa Mogotsi

SEVEN suspects have been arrested in connection with wildlife crime between 19-25 August, the police said in a statement released yesterday.

The statement, compiled by the police in collaboration with the ministry of environment, shows that three new cases were registered and a total number of seven suspects have been arrested.

Four suspects were arrested for rhino poaching or trafficking cases and none were arrested for elephant poaching or trafficking cases, the statement revealed.

Only one live pangolin and two firearms were seized during these arrests.

The Namibian reported earlier this year that 23 high-valued species have been poached between January and May.

As per information from the ministry of environment, out of the 23, seven were elephants and 16 were rhinos.

Deputy minister of justice Lidwina Shapwa, in May this year, had said that the government has put strict measures in place to combat wildlife crime and address issues related to the exploitation of the country's wildlife.

"[Measures include] involving local communities in wildlife conservation, enhancing investigation skills and the capacity of law-enforcement agencies, and imposing heavy sentences on perpetrators of such criminal activities," she explained.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Legal Affairs
Environment
Southern Africa
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.