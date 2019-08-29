Namibia: Seven Arrested for Wildlife Crime

SEVEN suspects have been arrested in connection with wildlife crime between 19-25 August, the police said in a statement released yesterday.

The statement, compiled by the police in collaboration with the ministry of environment, shows that three new cases were registered and a total number of seven suspects have been arrested.

Four suspects were arrested for rhino poaching or trafficking cases and none were arrested for elephant poaching or trafficking cases, the statement revealed.

Only one live pangolin and two firearms were seized during these arrests.

The Namibian reported earlier this year that 23 high-valued species have been poached between January and May.

As per information from the ministry of environment, out of the 23, seven were elephants and 16 were rhinos.

Deputy minister of justice Lidwina Shapwa, in May this year, had said that the government has put strict measures in place to combat wildlife crime and address issues related to the exploitation of the country's wildlife.

"[Measures include] involving local communities in wildlife conservation, enhancing investigation skills and the capacity of law-enforcement agencies, and imposing heavy sentences on perpetrators of such criminal activities," she explained.