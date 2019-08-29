Nigerians in FBI List Sign of Eroded Values, Says Buhari Group

Abuja — A pro-Muhammadu Buhari group, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has described the rate of criminal activities among youths as the result of erosion of family values and frantic quest for the get-rich-quick syndrome among the younger generation of Nigerians.

BMO made this comment in its reaction to United States of America Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indictment of a horde of youngsters among who are 77 Nigerians for various offences bordering on cybercrime.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO noted that it is regrettable that over the years some misguided Nigerians have deviated from the lofty ideals and values for which the people are known.

According to them, "We state unequivocally that crime has no racial or religious colouration, and the indictment of some Nigerians should not lead to criminalising the whole population. This is obviously an isolated case, and should be seen as such."

The Buhari group also reminded Nigerians that most of the individuals mentioned in the FBI list had become naturalised United States citizens, and have imbibed western values, adding: "Their actions cannot therefore be used to describe the average Nigerian, as majority of Nigerians are good and law-abiding people.

"We believe that the latest indictment should be a wake-up call to us as a people, and will lead to value re-orientation in the country.

"This is also the reason we consider the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as timely, bearing in mind that his integrity and sense of moderation in the acquisition of wealth will serve as a guide to all Nigerians. In fact, he is a moral compass whose exemplary lifestyle will lead Nigeria in the right direction."

BMO also recalled that President Buhari had in the past called on Nigerians to live within their means, and that Nigerians, especially the youths, should hearken to his voice and emulate him to avoid falling prey to bad friends and criminally-minded people.

"We therefore call on the indicted persons to give themselves up to the authorities and clear their names," it said.