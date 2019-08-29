South Africa: Calls to Extend Army Deployment to Cape Flats As SANDF Claims Success

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed to the Cape Flats to help the police quell gang violence (file photo)
29 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Rebecca Davis

With only weeks remaining of the SANDF's deployment to the Cape Flats, it's hard to assess the impact of the troops' presence. But on Wednesday, one point raised by cops, a colonel and community members was consistent: the military deployment should be extended.

"The soldiers are here, and we're happy," Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Martin Makasi told a packed room at the Lentegeur police station in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday 28 August.

Makasi's sentiment was echoed by other community safety representatives at a briefing intended to help MPs assess the impact of the deployment of the SANDF to gang hot spots on the Cape Flats.

"We appreciate the presence of the army," veteran Elsies River activist Imran Mukkadam said. "In our community, it has sent a new message of hope."

From the SANDF's side, too, the conviction was expressed that the army deployment, code-named Operation Prosper, is having a positive impact.

Colonel Keith Aarons sketched the context of the troops' arrival on the Cape Flats on the weekend of 19 July.

"Using deception and surprise, we deployed in Manenberg," he said. "It is my humble opinion that that weekend, we saved some lives in Manenberg."

CPF members murmured...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Travel to South Africa at Your Own Risk, Zambia Truckers Told
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.