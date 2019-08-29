Kenya/Malawi: Harambee Starlets Fall to Malawi in Blantyre

Harambee Starlets lost 3-2 to Malawi in a second round Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier first leg tie away in Blantyre on Wednesday.

The two teams will play in the return leg behind closed doors at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Sunday and Starlets assistant coach Jackline Juma is confident they will sail through to the next stage.

Kenya head coach David Ouma had to be rushed to the hospital during the breather after he slammed a glass door, angry at the referee's decisions and Juma also lamented on the same.

"The referee wasn't fair at all and that affected the morale of the players, but I am happy with how they responded - they never gave up. I was confident even before the match and I am still confident we will win at home and sail through." Juma said after the match.

Kenya fell behind in the 13th minute, Madina Nguluwe's free-kick from the edge of the box going past Starlets custodian Annete Kundu.

Cynthia Shilwato sent a rasping free-kick in the 32nd minute that hit the crossbar and Mwanalima Adam's follow up shot went wide.

Starlets got the equaliser just minutes later, Shilwato sending in a beautiful free kick after Mwanalima was fouled outside the box.

Malawi went back in the lead just three minute later, Temwa Chiwanga dribbling past three defenders to set up her sister Tabitha Chiwanga, who slotted past the advancing Starlets custodian Annete Kundu.

They went 3-1 courtesy of Tabitha Chiwanga's penalty in the 39th minute, but Starlets kept pushing and were rewarded in the 81st minute, Samir Amidu's clearance bouncing off Elizabeth Wambui into the net.

The aggregate winner is set to face either Ghana or Gabon in the third round of the qualifiers.