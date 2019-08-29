South Africa: Team SA Bags Seven Medals On the Track in Rabat

29 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Team South Africa claimed seven medals on Wednesday on the track and field at the African Games in Rabat in Morocco.

In the women's javelin, South Africa secured a podium double as Jo-Ane van Dyk managed to grab silver with a 55.38m heave, and Olympic medallist Sunette Viljoen took third place (53.44m). Kelechi Nwanaga of Nigeria earned gold with a winning effort of 55.88m.

In the men's 400m final, Thapelo Phora took silver in a time of 45.59 seconds. Fellow countryman Gardeo Isaacs settled for eighth place in 46.79.

In the women's 100m hurdles final, Taylon Bieldt clocked 13.40 to take bronze, with Commonwealth Games champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria scorching to victory in 12.68.

The SA team took second position in the women's 4x100m relay final crossing the finish line in 44.61, with Nigeria winning the race in 44.16.

The men's 4x100m squad ended third in 38.80 as Ghana stormed to victory in a time of 38.30.

Wayne Snyman took bronze in the men's 20km walk, crossing the line in 1:23:38, with Kenyan Samuel Gathimba winning the race in 1:22:48.

With two days of competition remaining, the SA athletics team have secured a total of eight medals made of three silvers and five bronze .

"The gold medals are still elusive but we have two more days of competition to pull up our socks," said ASA president, Aleck Skhosana in a press release.

"Our athletes still in competition will have to fight tooth and nail to have several national anthems in the remaining days.

"We congratulate each athlete who stepped on the podium and those who reached their personal bests in their respective events."

In the men's 400m hurdles event, Lindsay Hanekom won his heat in 50.36 and Sokwakhana Zazini was third in his first-round race in 50.41, with both athletes progressing to Thursday's final.

Compiled by Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24

