Kenya: Boxers Bag Bronze for Kenya in Rabat

Kenyan boxers Boniface Mogunde (Welterweight) and Fredrick Ramogi (Super heavyweight) settled for bronze medals at the ongoing African Games in Rabat. Morocco.

Mogunde lost to Nigerian Abdul-afeez Ayoola Osoba 5-0, while Ramogi went down to Jeamie Kimbembi from the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 in their respective semi-finals on Wednesday.

Kenya expected more medals from Cosby Ouma (middle), Shaffi Bakari (fly) and Elly Ajowi (heavy), who were to battle in the semi-final's late Wednesday.

Ouma is up against Tarik Allali (Morocco), Bakari is to face Dawit Bekele (Ethiopia), while Ajowi was to slug it out with Youness Baalla (Morocco).

Meanwhile, Kenya's pair of Sayed Mohamed Akeel and Shehzana Anwar lost Vivien De Klerk and Catharina Whitehead 6-0 in mixed teams recurve elimination on Tuesday.

The South Africa team claimed victory with a score of 33, 31 and 33 against Kenya's 18, 27 and 29 respectively.

However, Akeel was due to face Humayoon Poonja from Zimbabwe in men's individual recurve elimination on Wednesday, while Shehzana was up against Anne-marie Eleonord from Cote D'Ivore in the women's contest.

Another Kenyan Diramu Golicha Elema was to play Algerian Yasmine Bellal also in women's individual recurve elimination