Sudan: UN Under-Secretary-General Lacroix - 'New Khartoum Govt Could Edge Sudan Closer to Stability'

New York / Paris — "Important developments" under way in Sudan, including a pledge to end the country's outstanding conflicts, and the establishment of a new transitional government, could serve to edge the country's people closer to stability, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said, briefing the UN Security Council on Monday.

Lacroix, speaking by video teleconference from Paris, said these improvements could bring long-term stability to Darfur and other marginalised areas.

The security situation in the western Sudanese region of Darfur remains largely unchanged, LaCroix said, adding that sporadic clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces/Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan Liberation Army/Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW) faction are ongoing in Jebel Marra.

Talks are expected to take place between the new government and various armed groups, he added.

He stressed that the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (Unamid) and the UN Country Team continue to provide transition support through state liaison functions, namely in the areas of rule of law, livelihoods, immediate service delivery, and human rights.

The Mission's interim transition team, which relocated from Khartoum to Darfur following the change of government in April, is expected to become a fully functional joint transition cell in September, he explained.

Post-Unamid engagement

As far as next steps, Lacroix reported the UN Department of Peace Operations has initiated discussions with the African Union to develop a joint political strategy for post-Unamid engagement. Discussions on peacebuilding and the future of the Darfur peace process will take place once the new cabinet is established.

"This is an opportunity to put a definitive end to the conflict in Darfur," Lacroix stressed "Seeing an end to the conflict, however, will require an irreversible transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding," he concluded.

Also briefing the Council, Smail Chergiu, African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, said that at this critical juncture, the international community must come up with a coordinated approach to see how best to support the peace process and ensure inclusivity and a successful outcome.

Video: Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix

briefing the UN Security Council on Monday (UN Web TV)

It is also imperative that those parties remaining outside the peace process are persuaded to join it, he added.

"The current political environment and the changes taking place in Sudan provide a unique opportunity for ending the armed conflicts and for achieving comprehensive and lasting peace in Darfur and Sudan as a whole," he said, echoing Mr. Lacroix, and adding: "The international community should seize this opportunity to demand a constructive engagement of all concerned actors."

UN, Unicef meet intelligence director

The Director of the General Intelligence Service Lt Gen Abubakar Dambalab

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lt Gen Abubakar Dambalab, the Resident UN Coordinator to Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, in presence of the UNICEF Country Director, in his Khartoum office today, and discussed activities of the Office of the UN Resident Representative in the country (UN OCHA).

Resident UN Coordinator to Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son

Gwi-Yeop Son (Picture: OCHA)

Dambalab affirmed the keenness of the General Intelligence Service to cooperate with the OCHA and the international organisations and agencies operating in Sudan.

He said the General Intelligence Service is making efforts provide facilities to the UN and international organisations and agencies and to ensure the security and safety of their employees.

He said that the door is open for communication and deliberation between the General Intelligence Service and the UN and international organizations for achieving common national goals.

