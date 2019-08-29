Sudan: Retired Police, Artists, Students, Teachers Protest in Sudan

Khartoum / El Gedaref — No fewer than five protest actionstook place in Khartoum and another in El Gedaref yesterday. The protestors were retired policemen, artists, students, and teachers.

The retired policemen staged a protest vigil in Khartoum yesterday demanding payment of their pensions. One of the organisers of the vigil said that the protestors represent more than 3,700 retired policemen. He pointed out that the department of after-service benefits and the police leadership have disregarded their demands.

He called for Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk's urgent intervention and threatened to escalate the protest next week by summoning all retired policemen to come to Khartoum and stage demonstrations and protests to demand their rights.

Artists

The Sudanese Artists Association launched a protest vigil in front of the headquarters of the judiciary in Khartoum, demanding the removal of members of the ousted regime from the judicial system. They also chanted slogans to hold members of the former regime and those involved in the killing of peaceful demonstrators accountable for their actions.

The protesters called for a strong, fair and independent judiciary, whose powers and authorities are separated from those of the government.

They also demanded the appointment of the proposed Abdelgadir Mohamed Ahmed as Chief Justice and Mohamed El Hafiz as Attorney General.

Students

Students of the Shambat Complex of the University of Khartoum in Khartoum North staged a protest rejecting the management's decision to suspend the studies. They demanded its immediate resumption.

The Sudanese Students' Association condemned the dismissal of three students from El Razi University in Khartoum on charges of inciting a strike.

The Association called for dismissal of the directors of public and private universities affiliated with the former regime, and appealed to students not to appear before investigation committees without the presence of a lawyer.

The students of Wadi El Nil University in Khartoum staged a protest to demand the dismissal of the university director.

El Gederef

The El Gedaref Teachers Committee carried out two vigils in front of the buildings of the state Ministry of Education and the Secretariat of the State in protest against the appointment by the state Director-General of Education of several members of the deposed regime to sensitive positions in the state Ministry of Education.

They called on the acting governor to repeal this decision, to dismiss the Director-General and to form a new structure that includes the Ministry of Education, the school administrations and the education departments in the localities.

The acting governor of El Gedaref, Maj Gen Nasreldin Abdelgayoum, affirmed yesterday during a meeting with the Teachers Committee that he will fight corruption and will hold those corrupt accountable.

He promised to study the proposed new structure of the Ministry of Education.

The representative of the Teachers' Committee, Ahmed Ibrahim, called for accountability for the corrupt, and for reform of the civil service and the education sector in the state.

