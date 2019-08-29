Egypt: Dr. Tawer Receives Ambassador of Egypt

28 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Dr. Siddiq Tawer, has expressed thanks to the Arab Republic of Egypt for its support to Sudan in the past period and its backing to the negotiations that culminated in reaching all the agreements pertinent to the structures of the transitional period.

This came when Dr. Tawer received Wednesday at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of Egypt to Sudan, Hussam Eissa, who congratulated him on formation of the Sovereignty Council and his selection as member at the council.

Ambassador Eissa has affirmed Egypt full support to the Sudanese revolution and its keenness to boost it in the coming period, referring to an agreement on continuation of the bilateral meetings between the officials in the two countries toward reaching the stage of full integration.

The Egyptian ambassador has referred to visits of Egyptian officials to Sudan in the coming period to express Egypt's support to the new era in Sudan and discuss ways for bolstering the coordination between the two countries.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

