Sudan: Director of General Intelligence Service Receives Coordinator of UN Office

28 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. Abu-Bakr Dambalab, Wednesday received in his office the Resident UN Coordinator to Sudan, in presence of the UNICEF Country Director, and discussed activities of the Office of the UN Resident Representative in the country.

Lt. Gen. Dambalab has affirmed keenness of the General Intelligence Service to cooperate with the Office of the UN Resident Representative and the international organizations and agencies operating in Sudan.

He referred to start of the General Intelligence Service to efforts provide facilities to the UN Coordinator Office and the international organizations and agencies and to ensure the security and safety of their employees.

He said that the door is open for communication and deliberation between the General Intelligence Service and the UN and international organizations for achieving the common national goals.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.