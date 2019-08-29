Sudan: Director of General Intelligence Service Receives Coordinator of UN Office

Khartoum — The General Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. Abu-Bakr Dambalab, Wednesday received in his office the Resident UN Coordinator to Sudan, in presence of the UNICEF Country Director, and discussed activities of the Office of the UN Resident Representative in the country.

Lt. Gen. Dambalab has affirmed keenness of the General Intelligence Service to cooperate with the Office of the UN Resident Representative and the international organizations and agencies operating in Sudan.

He referred to start of the General Intelligence Service to efforts provide facilities to the UN Coordinator Office and the international organizations and agencies and to ensure the security and safety of their employees.

He said that the door is open for communication and deliberation between the General Intelligence Service and the UN and international organizations for achieving the common national goals.