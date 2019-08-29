Sudan: Tawer Affirms Sovereignty Council Support to Health Reform

28 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, D. Siddiq Tawer, has affirmed the council's readiness to support the health system's reform in the country.

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the Health System in Sudan Wednesday, Dr. Tawer has appreciated the role being played by Al-Ahfad University in the boosting the national issues, leading the change and raising the social awareness on the various social issues.

The workshop is organized through an initiative of lecturers of the University of Khartoum at the premises of Al-Ahfad University.

He drew the attention to the citizens who suffered from lack of health services at areas bordering South Sudan State and the risky health situation facing the inhabitants at the oil and gold mining areas

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

