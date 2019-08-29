Angola: Luanda - Over 2 Million Benefit From Electrification Project

28 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 2.5 million inhabitants will benefit from Luanda's electrification project, dubbed Ciang 5, going until next Saturday 31, Angop has learnt.

Confirming the process, the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE), stated the Ciang 5 project foresees to boost the Industry sector and other service delivery areas.

Funded by China Credit Line (LCC), the project covers the municipalities of Luanda, Viana, Belas, Kilamba Kiaxi, Talatona, Cazenga, Icolo and Bengo and Cacuaco.

The process started in 2016 and aimed to increase the electrification rate of localities by supplying and building new substations, according to the ENDE spokesperson

, Pedro Pinto Bila, who stated that the installation of the last four Transformation Posts (PTs) are in their final phase.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Energy
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.