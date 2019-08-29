Angola: Luanda - Over 2 Million Benefit From Electrification Project

Luanda — At least 2.5 million inhabitants will benefit from Luanda's electrification project, dubbed Ciang 5, going until next Saturday 31, Angop has learnt.

Confirming the process, the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE), stated the Ciang 5 project foresees to boost the Industry sector and other service delivery areas.

Funded by China Credit Line (LCC), the project covers the municipalities of Luanda, Viana, Belas, Kilamba Kiaxi, Talatona, Cazenga, Icolo and Bengo and Cacuaco.

The process started in 2016 and aimed to increase the electrification rate of localities by supplying and building new substations, according to the ENDE spokesperson

, Pedro Pinto Bila, who stated that the installation of the last four Transformation Posts (PTs) are in their final phase.