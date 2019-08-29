Sudan: Darisa Calls for Adherence to Criteria of Competence and Expertise in Forming Government

28 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The acting Secretary General of the Federal Umma Party, Najm-Eddin Darisa, has called for adherence to the criteria of competence, professionalism and expertise in formation of the coming civilian government.

He said in a statement to SUNA that there shall be clear representation to youths in the coming government as well as the commitment to the percentage of 40% which was set for the women participation in the government in recognition of their considerable contribution in all walks of the public work and their role in success of the December 19 revolution.

Darisa stressed that the coming government shall work for realizing the Sudanese people's hopes and aspirations for achieving peace, freedom and decent living.

He asserted the necessity of absorbing the nominees of the Forces of Freedom and Change in the ministerial positions due to their understanding of the Sudanese political reality and its complications as well as their ability to reach solutions for the pending problems.

Darisa said that there shall be patience for the coming transitional government and support to its programs for meeting the people's aspiration for change.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Gavin Watson's Death Was Suicide, South African Eyewitness Claims
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.