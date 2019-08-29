Sudan: Darisa Calls for Adherence to Criteria of Competence and Expertise in Forming Government

Khartoum — The acting Secretary General of the Federal Umma Party, Najm-Eddin Darisa, has called for adherence to the criteria of competence, professionalism and expertise in formation of the coming civilian government.

He said in a statement to SUNA that there shall be clear representation to youths in the coming government as well as the commitment to the percentage of 40% which was set for the women participation in the government in recognition of their considerable contribution in all walks of the public work and their role in success of the December 19 revolution.

Darisa stressed that the coming government shall work for realizing the Sudanese people's hopes and aspirations for achieving peace, freedom and decent living.

He asserted the necessity of absorbing the nominees of the Forces of Freedom and Change in the ministerial positions due to their understanding of the Sudanese political reality and its complications as well as their ability to reach solutions for the pending problems.

Darisa said that there shall be patience for the coming transitional government and support to its programs for meeting the people's aspiration for change.