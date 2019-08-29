South Africa: NSFAS Crisis - a Textbook Case of Misappropriation, or Just Tall Tales

29 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

Are students using their textbook cash allowances to buy books, or are they using them for other purposes? That's the question a parliamentary portfolio committee pondered on Wednesday, 28 August 2019.

After the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) recently changed its rules to allow students to get their book allowances in cash, there have been anecdotal reports that the money is being used elsewhere.

The parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology heard conflicting reports on the issue, and also heard a proposal that women students be given an allowance for sanitary towels.

"When I was studying at the University of KwaZulu-Natal from 2003 to 2006 we used to get cash allowances and I think we all used it well. I think there needs to be comparative research because I believe students should be allowed to manage their money," said ANC committee member Tebogo Letsie.

Letsie was addressing the change that NSFAS made earlier in the year from giving students vouchers that they could use to purchase books at specific booksellers to giving students cash allowances.

Some were against this move and argued that students would not use the money for books.

Mohamed Kharwa, from the Alliance...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

