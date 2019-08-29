Kenya/Malawi: Coach Ouma Injured in a Fit of Anger as Starlets Lose in Malawi

29 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenya's national women football team coach David Ouma was left nursing an injured arm in the wake of a freak accident during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Malawi in a 2020 Olympics qualification match at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Times of Malawi reports that "Kenya hit the post thrice in this game, and their coach David Ouma injured his right arm after smashing the dressing room glass door in frustration with Zimbabwe referee Thanks Nyahuye's officiation".

The incident also left the stadium administrators counting their losses.

Photos in Nairobi News possession show a smashed door and littered glasses on the ground, supposedly as an aftermath of the incident.

The former Sofapaka and Posta Rangers coach, who led Kenya to its only appearance at the Women Africa Cup of Nations in 2017, was not available for comment.

Malawi scored twice through Sweden based Tabitha Chawinga and Madina Ngulwe while Cynthia Shilwatso and Elizabeth Wangui for Starlets.

RETURN LEG

Meanwhile, this outcome leaves Kenya will all to do heading to the return leg match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Harambee Starlets need a 1-0 win or 2-1 win or win by more than two goals in the event Malawi score twice to be assured of progressing to the next phase of this competition.

The return leg match will be played behind closed doors after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) banned fans from the facility in all international matches after ruling the facility is not fit to host international matches.

